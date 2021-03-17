Route HH closure

MISSOURI- Multiple mid-Missouri roads are closed due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map.

Macon County Route HH, four miles south of Route J at Rock Creek, and Shelby County Route A, between County Road 424 and County Road 426/432, have re-opened.

Route Z, north of Boonville, is closed.

According to the map, the following roads are closed:

  • Route N in Monroe County
  • Route N in Osage County
  • Route RA in Osage County
  • Route O in Chariton County
  • MO-129 in Chariton County
  • Route BB in Morgan County
  • Outer Road 70 in Saline County
  • MO-127 in Saline County
  • Route VV in Saline County

MoDOT reminds drivers to turn around when you see a flooded area and to take extra time to use a detour. 

For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler map. For more information on traffic and road conditions, visit KOMU 8's traffic map.

