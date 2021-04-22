PHELPS COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two murder suspects in Maries County on Wednesday.
According the the Phelps County Sheriff's Department Facebook, a victim was killed at a hotel in St. James, Missouri.
Law enforcement discovered the victim deceased from apparent knife wounds on the parking lot of the Economy Inn Hotel. Police identified the victim Thursday as Donald Coy Wethy Jr., 36, of St. James.
During the investigation, 20-year-old Josue Martinez and 29-year-old Kimberly Riston were identified as suspects to the case. An off-duty Phelps County Correctional Officer spotted the suspects walking near Highway 63 and Highway 28 in Maries County.
MSHP took the suspects into custody without incident. They were transported to the Phelps County Jail and are currently being held without bond.
The emergency vehicle traffic in the Vichy area near the airport on Wednesday was in connection with the suspect arrests.
Police issued warrants for the arrest of Martinez and Riston and charged them with the following:
- Murder 1st Degree
- Two counts of Armed Criminal Action
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Tampering with a motor vehicle
Phelps County Sheriff's Department, MSHP and the Rolla Police Department assisted the St. James Police Department with the homicide.