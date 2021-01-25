JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor announced there would be no charges filed against the Jefferson City Police Department after an officer-involved shooting that killed one person earlier this month.
Prosecutor Locke Thompson said the officers acted appropriately in self defense and in defense of others, and no criminal charges will be filed.
On Jan. 3, officers shot James Reising, 59, after responding to a disturbance call at the Wildwood Shopping Center.
According to a press release, when officers arrived they said Reising was extremely agitated and holding a knife by his vehicle. In an effort to try and de-escalate the situation, Reising then charged at the officers while holding the knife above his head.
Officers then shot Reising and then was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he later died.
When officers searched his vehicle they found methamphetamine and alcohol use.