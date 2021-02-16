COLUMBIA — Boone County Sheriff's deputies have identified a victim in a homicide just outside the Columbia city limits.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive and South Essex Court, to the west of Columbia on Monday around 7:45 p.m.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jakob Cole of Columbia. Officials say Cole was shot multiple times and was transported to University Hospital. Cole was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
BREAKING: I’m on the scene where Boone County Sheriffs reported one victim has been shot. Officers are investigating, it appears the shooting took place on the driveway or in the street. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DJFzyH8Qvx— Sarah Bush (@Sarahbush1233) February 16, 2021
A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene spoke with a neighbor, who said she was outside shoveling her driveway when a group of people walked to the house next door. She later heard gun shots and ran inside to call 911.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide. Officials say anyone with information should call them at 573-442-6131 or 311. They can also call Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.