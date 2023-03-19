COLUMBIA— The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported one child and one adult were seriously injured in a shooting on Demaret Drive Sunday evening.
According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, an adult male and female child were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
It happened in the 700 block of Demaret Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office said initial reports indicate a disturbance between two groups erupted in gunfire.
An officer told us everyone has been accounted for, but could not say whether a suspect had been taken into custody. @KOMUnews— Jackson Valenti (@valenti_jackson) March 20, 2023
"It is believed the child, who was simply present, was struck by gunfire and the male who was shot was possibly a participant in the disturbance," the sheriff office's post said.
Deputies have no reason to believe there are any outstanding suspects or any ongoing threats to the community. However, the sheriff's office has not announced any arrests as of Sunday night.
Boone County Fire, Columbia Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office is currently handling the ongoing investigation.