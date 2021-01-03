JEFFERSON CITY - According to the Jefferson City Police Department one person has died after shots were fired in Jefferson City on Sunday.
In a press release, JCPD said that a 59-year-old St Louis area resident died as a result of the shooting.
KOMU 8 has reached out to JCPD for clarification on how officers were involved in this shooting. The department said that no information would be released at this time.
The incident occurred on Missouri Blvd where officers were conducting a disturbance investigation.
Police did not provide the condition of the person who was injured or any information about who fired shots.
This is an ongoing investigation and KOMU will update this story when more information becomes available.