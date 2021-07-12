MOBERLY - One man is dead after the Moberly Police Department was notified of a man shot and bleeding at 300 East Burkhart Street at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers arrived at the scene to find Mitchell Duane Nickerson, 49, of Moberly, lying in the street, shot in the head, according to a news release from the police department.
First aid was performed on the Nickerson and he was transported to University Hospital.
Moberly Police Chief Troy Link confirmed to KOMU 8 on Monday that Nickerson has died.
Several subjects were detained at the scene, and a search warrant was carried out at a residence where a weapon was recovered, the release said.
According to the probable cause statement, the shooter, 79-year-old Jerry Fitzwater of Moberly, admitted to shooting the victim. He is currently being held without bond on charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
"And I know that he believed that they were there unlawfully, however our reports indicate that he was aware that the individuals were there," Link said. "He was advised how to take care of that, which was serve eviction notices, which he didn't do"
Fitzwater claimed the man was selling illegal drugs and that he decided to take matters into his "own hands." His statement also says that if the police had not shown up when they did, Fitzwater would have shot everyone in the residence.
Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford charged Fitzwater with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon last week. Upon Nickerson's death, Luntsford said she will be amending the charges.
An autopsy is pending for Nickerson.