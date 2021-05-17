COLUMBIA - Eleven people were rescued in a multi-agency human trafficking operation Friday in Columbia. The Columbia Police Assistant Chief said he has a message to send to those who are doing the trafficking.
"We're becoming more and more aware, we're not going to let it occur. We're not going to let those people prey on others," Jeremiah Hunter said.
Nine victims and two children were rescued from the Holiday Inn East Hotel on Friday night.
Assistant Chief Hunter told KOMU 8 that seeing the victims brings the statistics about human trafficking to life.
"Being able to successfully pull someone out of that lifestyle and protect them from all the evil things they see and do, that means something to us," Hunter said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and anti-human trafficking groups helped with the rescue and provided services to the victims afterwards.
"Missouri is a cross-roads of many interstates that individuals are traveling along our speedways," a RISE coordinator told KOMU 8. "But, I do think that in Missouri, we have that cross section. So, I think it is something that is very much a daily issue."
Hunter said no arrests were made but one person was detained. The first report on the case said two were detained, but the department told KOMU 8 News only one was detained.
Hunter says the public is not in danger.