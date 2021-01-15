COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department responded to numerous shots fired calls at Heather Ridge apartments, located in the 2400 block of West Broadway, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
BREAKING- I just spoke with PIO Patrick Corcoran. CPD Police responded to a shots fired call at Heather Ridge apartments. There is a victim who has bullet wounds and has been transported to University Hospital. Right now, there is no suspect information. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eUHT34lpxe— Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerTV) January 15, 2021
PIO Robert Corcoran said police found a 25-year-old victim with bullet wounds upon arriving at the scene.
According to a press release, the victim was alert and walking when officers located him. Officers rendered first aid until the scene was secure and EMS took over patient care. The victim was then transported to University Hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
There is currently no suspect information or description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.