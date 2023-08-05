COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is dead after he tried to cross I-70 and was struck by a semitruck Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:58 p.m. near I-70 eastbound, just east of the connector. Crews later closed the road for over an hour.
2) Upon arrival officers learned that a 2024 Volvo VNL 760 semi with trailer hand collided with the pedestrian. We’re sorry to report that the collision resulted in the death of David A. Sharrock, 43, of Columbia.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) August 6, 2023
According to Columbia Police, David A. Sharrock was crossing the street when the Volvo VNL 760 hit and killed the 43-year-old. Investigators say the driver of the truck did not have enough time to avoid him or stop. The driver was not hurt.
It is not clear why Sharrock attempted to cross the interstate.
First responders transported Sharrock to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Troopers are assisting the Columbia Police Department with a fatality crash on eastbound I-70, just east of the US 63 overpass, in Boone County.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 5, 2023
Both eastbound lanes of I-70 are shut down at this time and units are diverting eastbound traffic onto the exit ramp to US 63. pic.twitter.com/Ud2JnQ4JGj
During the closure, crews redirected traffic onto Exit 128, the exit ramp to U.S. 63, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
This story has been updated with additional developments.