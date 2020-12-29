COLUMBIA- A Columbia Police Department officer said a man was stabbed Monday at the intersection of Tenth and Locust streets around 6:50 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
Columbia Fire Department is currently cleaning the intersection of 10th and Locust. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tFmzOin53k— Steffi Roche (@steffiroche) December 29, 2020
Two men were arrested in connection to the assault. Javonte Hand, 25, and Boyce Hamilton, 49, both of Columbia, were arrested for the charges of second degree assault.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying in the street who had injuries consistent with the assault. The victim was transported to MU University Hospital and is in stable condition.
Officers were provided with suspect descriptions and located the two in the area of Broadway and Ripley Street. The two were detained Monday night and taken to the Boone County Jail.
CPD is actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477.