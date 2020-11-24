COLUMBIA- UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: Over 300 customers are without power, and the traffic lights on Forum and Stadium are back on. Columbia Water and Light are still working to resolve the issue.
Over 1,300 Columbia Water and Light customers are without power according to the city's outage map.
The outage map shows neighborhoods southwest of Forum Boulevard and Stadium Boulevard affected.
The traffic lights at Forum and Stadium are also affected, which is causing a traffic backup.
Columbia Water and Light are working to restore power.
The map states the outage started around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Boone County Join Commissions sent out an alert around 4:20 p.m.
