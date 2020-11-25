COLUMBIA — UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: All customers have power back on, according to the City of Columbia's public outage map.
UPDATE 10 p.m.: Approximately six customers are still without power, but the larger outage has been resolved. Crews are still working to restore power for the remaining residents.
________________________________________________________________
Over 1,000 Columbia residents are without power Wednesday evening, according to the city's public outage map.
The map shows neighborhoods near Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard affected. The outage began around 8:45 p.m.
The traffic lights at Providence and Stadium are also affected, causing a traffic backup.
Columbia Water and Light crews are working to restore power in the area.