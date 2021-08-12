BOONE AND COOPER COUNTIES − Power is restored in Boone and Cooper Counties, as of 9 p.m.
Earlier Thursday evening multiple electric companies reported power outages across Boone and Cooper counties, as of 5:50 p.m.
According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, there are three outages across Cooper County with 300 residents without power.
The Boone Electric Cooperative outage map is also showing over 300 without power in the northern Boone County area, north of Interstate 70. There are 17 outages.
At its peak, the City of Columbia outage map, showed over 2,000 residents without power. Water & Light crews were assigned and most outages have been fixed.
A Boone County Joint Communications alert said power outages are affecting several traffic signals on East Broadway from Broadway Bluffs to Highway 63.
Rock Quarry Drive between Grindstone and Stadium Boulevard is also closed due to several trees down in the road.
Boone County Joint Communications also reported a crash at Broadway and Fifth Street in downtown Columbia. Police are directing traffic.
I'm in the corner of Fifth and Broadway where a Four car collision has taken place. Police are on the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SqCtfowrmD— Sean Brynda (@BryndaSean) August 12, 2021
KOMU 8 will continue to update this story.