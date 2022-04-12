RANDOLPH COUNTY − Officials have arrested Stephen Thorp and transported him to the Randolph County Jail.
Thorp was in a standoff with police for more than 20 hours before being taken into custody.
BREAKING: Officers have arrested Stephen Thorp and transported him to the Randolph County Jail. @KOMUnews— Ellie DeBeer (@EllieDeBeerTV) April 12, 2022
Officers kept the home surrounded with tear gas after arresting Thorp.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said 59-year-old Stephen Jay Thorp is on parole for second-degree murder. Wilson added that he broke his parole by committing other crimes.
Three adults were inside the home when law enforcement first arrived around 8 a.m. Monday, and two were able to safely exit the home.
Wilson said Thorp fired four rounds inside the home and shot a drone down. About 50 officers from various agencies were on the scene, including Moberly SWAT, the sheriff's department, the highway patrol and the U.S. Marshals.
Wilson said that negotiations had been going on since 9:30 Monday morning.
Moberly police recommend staying away from the area.
This story is developing and will be updated.