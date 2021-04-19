COOPER COUNTY - The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office is currently handling the investigation into human remains found in Cooper County on Thursday, April 14.
A Facebook post from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office says the investigation could take several more days because of the condition of the remains.
This is an update on the investigation regarding the human remains recovered west of Boonville on Thursday, April 15,...Posted by Cooper County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 19, 2021
Sheriff Chris Class said the office would release more information as it became available from the medical examiner's office.