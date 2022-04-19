FULTON - Fulton Police Chief Bill Ladwig confirmed a second body was found Tuesday morning outside of a home where a deadly home invasion took place Monday night.
Ladwig said the body was not there Monday night, and the deceased person has not been identified. It is not clear if the second body is connected to the home invasion.
An officer discovered a gun underneath a trailer on the side of the house Tuesday morning.
Fulton Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 300 block of West Ninth Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
Two males were found at the scene: a 58-year-old with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 33-year-old wounded in the leg.
Both men were transported to hospitals. The 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased at a Columbia hospital.
Police later learned the incident began as a home invasion. A female occupant was assaulted before the shots were fired, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. No names will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Fulton Police at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474.