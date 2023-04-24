FULTON - The driver of the Nissan that struck a Fulton school bus Friday afternoon has died from injuries sustained in the crash.
According to Fulton police, 19-year-old Myles Cook of Kansas City, Missouri was travelling north on Westminster Avenue, when the vehicle slid into the path of the bus that was traveling south.
Cook had originally been transported to a Columbia hospital with life threatening injuries, while 19-year-old Jordan Vokolek was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were three passengers on the bus that were treated for minor injuries. The investigation in the crash is ongoing.