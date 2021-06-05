OLEAN – UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an endangered silver advisory alert for 87-year-old Maurice Roth on Saturday night.
Highway patrol had issued the initial silver advisory alert earlier Saturday night.
A news release from MSHP said Roth went missing Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Roth has dementia and left his home without a cellphone. He was last seen in a blue 2014 Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone who sees Roth is asked to call the Miller County Sheriff's Office at (573) 369-2341.