CAMDEN COUNTY-- The Camden County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an endangered SILVER Advisory alert for a 79-year-old white male with dementia.
Wallace Dant Pfaff is 5 feet and 9 inches tall; 195 pounds; with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last known to be wearing a red ball cap, navy blue jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
The release also states he is possibly in a 2008 white Saturn Vue with a Missouri license plate that reads VC8B5N, with a Chicago Cubs license plate holder. He was last seen leaving in an unknown direction from 748 Pershing Drive in Camdenton on Dec. 10 around 1:45 p.m.
According to the release, Pfaff departed his residence without necessary medication and has not been heard from since.
Anyone who has seen Mr. Pfaff, or anyone having any information relating to his whereabouts, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243.
UPDATE: This Silver Advisory was cancelled at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday.