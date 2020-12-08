COLUMBIA - The SILVER advisory issued for William J. Heggarty has been canceled.
The Columbia Police Department announced in a press release that Heggarty has been found safe and unharmed, and has been reunited with his family.
The department offered no further updates.
The Columbia Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered SILVER Advisory alert for a 77-year-old white male with dementia.
William J. Heggarty is 5'10", 230 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair and a full gray beard. He was last seen at his residence in the 2400 block of Topaz Drive in Columbia on Dec. 8 at approximately midnight, wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.
The release also states he is possibly in a 2010 red Chrysler PT Cruiser, Missouri plate BE7-W4P. There are several stickers on the back of the vehicle.
He could possibly be enroute to an unknown location in St. Louis, according to MSHP.
Anyone who has seen Mr. Heggarty, or anyone having any information relating to his whereabouts, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call CPD at (573)-874-7652.