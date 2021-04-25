ASHLAND - The Boone County Sheriff's Department cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 78 year-old man.
Richard E. Guffey was found safe walking on State Farm Parkway. Guffey was reported missing from 14903 South Cee West Drive in Ashland as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff's office sent out the cancellation early Sunday morning around 1 a.m.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol press release said Guffey was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.
Guffey's vehicle was reported missing from the residence. The vehicle is a gray 2000 Ford F150 with Missouri plate number 2KEP77. No update has been given for the location of the vehicle.