COLUMBIA -The car involved in an armed carjacking incident on Saturday has been found.
According to an emailed statement from The University of Missouri Police Department, the car was found on a residential street in Columbia. The release does not specify who found the car.
MUPD is still asking for the public's help as they try to identify people of interest involved in the carjacking. It took place close to MU's campus.
The carjacking occurred shortly after midnight at Hitt Street Garage, 309 Hitt St. The driver was identified as an MU student and was not injured.
In a press release, MUPD said they have a video of two people wanted for questioning in the case. The picture below was taken near the area of Ninth and Locust Streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 573-882-7202.