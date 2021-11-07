Jefferson City - A missing 8-year-old was located safe in Russell, Kansas on Sunday night, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
Authorities arrested 59-year-old Gilbert Leigh, who is the noncustodial father of the child. Kansas Highway Patrol and Russell Kansas Police contacted the suspect at a hotel in the area.
Authorities learned Leigh had borrowed a vehicle from Montana to drive to Jefferson City.
He is being held in the Russell County jail for kidnapping first degree and endangering the welfare of a child first degree.
In a press release, the JCPD states that the Endangered Person Advisory was issued at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
At the time, the pair were last seen at a hotel the night of Nov. 6. There were no signs of a struggle in the hotel room and no signs that they stayed there for any period of time.