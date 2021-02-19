COLUMBIA- Prosecutors amended charges Friday against a woman arrested for a deadly shooting, now charging her with first-degree murder.
The change comes after the victim in the Monday morning assault on Orchard Court died of her injuries. The victim has been identified as Maya Leah Wootton, 33, of Columbia.
"Inititally, the case was being investigated as an assault," CPD Lt. Matt Stephens said. "However, because the victim died as a result of her injuries sustained in the assault, the Criminal Investigations Division is now treating the case as a homicide investigation."
Two suspects were arrested Monday. Lucas Gordon Harper, 34, and Elizabeth Emily Dye, 25, were originally charged with assault, armed criminal action and robbery. Dye now faces charges of murder, armed criminal action and robbery. Both are currently in the Boone County Jail.
According to court documents filed in the case, police responded to the home on Orchard Street in response to a reported shooting. They arrived to find Wootton with gunshot wound in her head. Dye, Harper and another person were also there, the statement said. The witness reportedly told police Dye and Harper discussed how to hide Wootton's body.
While talking to Harper, police said he reported seeing Dye shoot Wootton before going through the latter's belongings, apparently looking for anything of value. Harper also reportedly told police Dye admitted to him she shot Wootton, and that she planned to bury Wootton's body in concrete.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of Maya Wootton.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.