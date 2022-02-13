BOONE COUNTY − A Boone County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man after a car chase Sunday morning just east of Columbia.
According to a Facebook post by the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Blaine D. Johnson.
Boone County Capt. Brian Leer said a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 10:28 a.m. Sunday for a stolen vehicle suspected of being involved in a potential kidnapping.
Leer said the car failed to stop in the Lake of the Woods area, so a chase began.
Johnson then drove his car into a field near Rangeline Road and Richland Road. According to the post, he got out of the vehicle, started to run and showed a weapon. The post does not specify what kind of weapon.
"In response to Johnson’s actions, a deputy fired upon Johnson. Johnson was struck by the gunfire and died on scene," the Facebook post by the sheriff's office said.
The deputy was not injured.
Johnson was previously booked by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in mid-January.
At the request of the Boone County Sheriff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will take over the investigation of the shooting.
Leer said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
"The city of Columbia has a separate investigation related to the subject [kidnapping]," Leer said.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available.