COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting at a home Tuesday morning. 

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 Block of Clark Lane near Towne Drive. 

Police determined the shooting was a domestic incident started by a 19-year-old man. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two women, ages 19 and 36, were treated for gunshot wounds. One has serious injuries and the other has minor injuries.

All subjects were transported to a local hospital.

KOMU 8 reporters on the scene said there are at least a dozen scene markers outside the home. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED