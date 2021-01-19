COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting at a home Tuesday morning.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 Block of Clark Lane near Towne Drive.
Shots fired at the corner of Clark and Towne. Three people have been transported to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GVZXLRMQks— Nash R. Walker (@NashWalker12) January 19, 2021
Police determined the shooting was a domestic incident started by a 19-year-old man. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two women, ages 19 and 36, were treated for gunshot wounds. One has serious injuries and the other has minor injuries.
All subjects were transported to a local hospital.
KOMU 8 reporters on the scene said there are at least a dozen scene markers outside the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.