COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested two individuals in connection with a Monday night report of shots fired at the U Centre Apartment complex in Columbia.
Bruce Blumenthal, 21, was arrested for robbery, tampering with physical evidence and delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Lauren Pepper, 22, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. She was bonded out of the Boone County Jail at $1,500.
Both were processed and booked Tuesday between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Columbia Police told KOMU 8 News in an email there was no evidence found supporting the reports of shots fired.
The University of Missouri Police Department investigated a shots fired incident at Fifth Street and Turner Avenue, near the U Centre apartment complex, Monday night around 9 p.m.
One person was assaulted, but not shot, according to MU Alert sent around 9:20 p.m.
According to a KOMU 8 reporter, there were 10 police cars and one ambulance at the scene.
At 9:30 p.m., MU Alert sent an 'All Clear' update that there was no ongoing threat to campus.