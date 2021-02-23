COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have detained two subjects after a police chase led to a car crash on Forum Boulevard, according to a press release.
I am on Forum Blvd right across from Tan Río where police are investigating a car crash over the bridge into Hinkson Creek.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UtpZ5VuYyi— Maggie Baughman (@MaggieB_TV) February 23, 2021
CPD said they responded to a call about a trespassing at Break Time on West Vawter School Road around 1:46 p.m. They said the two subjects fit the description of an earlier domestic assault report at 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop after spotting the vehicle, but it fled and crashed under the bridge on Forum Boulevard near Wilson's Fitness Center.
The two occupants were rushed to the hospital for medical evaluation. One of the subjects is reported to have an outstanding warrant.
The Columbia Fire Department and Carl's Towing & Recovery worked to get the car out of the creek.
Columbia Fire Department and Carl’s Towing & Recovery are still working to get the car out of the creek. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/g9BFn7q0PL— Maggie Baughman (@MaggieB_TV) February 23, 2021
The investigation is ongoing.