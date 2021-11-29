BOONE COUNTY −  Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 40 and North Boothe Lane Monday night.

One lane of Highway 40 was partially blocked as of 5:30 p.m., according to Boone County Joint Communications. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, two people were taken to the hospital, one by ambulance. 

Elizabeth Bambeek, 31, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. 

Molly Widmer, 32, was taken to the Women's and Children's hospital privately with minor injuries. 

According to the report, Widmer was stopped in a Toyota Sequoia to make a left turn when Bambeek rear-ended her car in a Nissan Sentra. 

This is an update to a previously posted story. 

