WARREN COUNTY - The Warren County Sheriff's Department cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Kenneth James McKean, 72, after he was located at an area hospital after a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kenneth James McKean, 72, after a missing person incident at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
McKean was last seen on Oct. 1 when he cancelled plans with his family. His vehicle, a red 2005 Honda Civic with Missouri license plates reading ZF8P8L, was last seen at his residence.
Warren County Sheriff's Department said he has not been heard from since Oct. 1 and left without his medications. His cellphone stopped reporting on Oct. 8.
McKean is a white male, height 5' 10", 200 lbs, bald hair, blue eyes, medium complexion and a gray goatee. His clothing is unknown.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information relating to the endangered missing person should call 911 or call the Warren County Sheriff's Department at 636-456-7088.