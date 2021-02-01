COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to two structure fires early Monday morning.
Firefighters were able to extinguish both of the fires, located in the 1500 block of Rosemary Ln. and the 2600 block of Quail Dr.
One injury was reported at the Quail drive incident.
Fire investigators are at both locations.
The fire department stated in a press release that fire investigators determined the origin of the Rosemary Lane fire was a closet in the second story bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at $50,000.
The press release also states that the origin of the Quail Drive fire was the kitchen in apartment B. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at $112,000.
Additional information on both fires will be released as it becomes available.
BREAKING: I’m on Rosemary Lane in Columbia where you can see about 5 fire trucks responding to a home. In this video, you can hear a firefighter break a window while inside the home. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hGQo9xvh0h— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) February 1, 2021
An officer on the scene told me fire crews are also responding to a similar size fire on Quail Drive in Columbia. @KOMUnews will continue to provide updates as it becomes available to us. pic.twitter.com/WPEoQCb4T7— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) February 1, 2021
Water is running through the streets, and the air smells like smoke on Rosemary Lane. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qrQ1DZksNT— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) February 1, 2021
An update to the story I brought you this morning @KOMUnews https://t.co/8ayQPh0w0L— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) February 1, 2021