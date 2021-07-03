COLUMBIA - A semi truck caught fire Saturday afternoon near the St. Charles Lake of the Woods exit on I-70.
According to the Columbia Fire Department, there were no injuries. However, the driver lost everything inside the vehicle.
Six fire trucks arrived on the scene. CPD was also on the scene to direct traffic.
Both westbound lanes of I-70 near the exit were originally closed due to the 18-wheeler fire. One lane opened up a short time later.
6 fire trucks are on the scene. CPD is on the scene to direct traffic on I-70. @KOMUnews— Jessica Fitzgerald (@jfitzgeraldtv) July 3, 2021