UPDATE: The city of Columbia says it is delaying updates to its online utility billing portal due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced when the system is ready to be introduced.
ORIGINAL- City of Columbia utility customer service’s online billing portal will have an updated layout and new features starting Oct. 29.
With the new update, customers will be able to use an interactive dashboard, view current service charges, view payment arrangements and track energy usage. Customers with multiple customer numbers will be able to view all accounts using one sign in.
New customers will create a login to enter the new platform. Existing customers will receive an email to reset their password.
As part of the update, the utility customer service site will be temporarily taken offline at 6 p.m. Oct. 29.