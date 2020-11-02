COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council approved changes to curbside trash collection in September, and those changes take effect November 2.
The new rules state everything must be in a trash bag for the city to pick it up. Things like household waste, potting soil bags, dog food bags, tree limbs, and other disposable items must go in a trash bag.
Bulky items - such as furniture and appliances - must be scheduled for pickup a week in advance. Residents will get one time picked up per year with no extra charge. After that, each item picked up will cost $21.50. Refrigerators will cost $29 for pick up.
"The intent of the changes that were approved by council recently is to move towards a more equitable pay to throw system," Solid Waste Manager Steve Hunt said. "In addition to that, we're hoping that it's going to encourage more reuse and conservation of material, and also improve the work working conditions for our staff."
"It's kind of hard on us," Waste Collector Marvin Ellington Jr. said. "We're in shape because we do it everyday. By the end of the week, it kind of takes a toll on some of us."
In February 2021, all residents must place their waste in a City of Columbia logoed trash bag. Hunt said the city is working on hiring more staff to start curbside recycling again.