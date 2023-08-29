The Boone County Community Services department were excited to announce a $100,000 dollar donation from Cradle to Career Alliance last week. The Cradle to Career Alliance is a nonprofit who helps improve the lives of people in Boone County. Cradle to Career Alliance also helped with authorizing the Upward Mobility Action plan in hopes of uplifting residents into a brighter future for themselves and their families.
Joanne Nelson, director of Boone County Community Services department, says the project is an outgrowth of the Upward Mobility Action plan that the county delivered in June 2022 with funding from the Urban Institute.
"The action plan outlines how we as a community [Boone County] can increase the upward mobility of those most affected by life situations," Nelson said.
The donation will help advance three main focuses of the project: improving early grade literacy, creating jobs and workforce development, and ensuring fair and inclusive housing.
"The community decided to focus on job and workplace development, early grade literacy, and fair and inclusive housing," Nelson said. "Right now, we are just trying to make steps in those areas in hopes of getting groups going and moving on towards making life better for the community."
In May 2021, the county was selected as one of eight nationwide participants in the Upward Mobility Cohort and received funds from the Urban Institute.
"This funding from the donation is going to be strictly used for anything that the work groups right now feel the need to use to be funded, and will not be used for any personnel," Nelson said. "We're lucky that we have this bit of funding so we can a least start with some of the work outlined in the Upward Mobility plan."
In September, the department intends to establish a panel comprising of 10 members responsible for evaluating applications for housing study proposals.
This assessment of the community will pave the way for a comprehensive county-level housing study, anticipated to be published in 2024, which has yet to be done in Boone County, according to the organization.