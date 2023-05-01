JEFFERSON CITY - The ramp from U.S. Highway 63 to southbound U.S. Highway 54 was closed for about an hour Monday afternoon following a crash involving four vehicles, according to a Jefferson City Police Department news release.
According to the news release, around 12:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling on southbound Highway 63 crossed the painted island onto the ramp to south Highway 54 and stopped.
A second vehicle entered the ramp, then rear-ended the first vehicle, according to the release.
A third vehicle entered the ramp then went to the left to avoid hitting the second vehicle, according to the release.
A fourth vehicle then entered the ramp and went to the left to avoid hitting the third vehicle, and the third vehicle struck the fourth vehicle on the rear passenger side, according to the release.
The third vehicle then rear-ended the second vehicle.
The driver of the fourth vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the drivers of the first three vehicles were not injured, according to the release.
The first three vehicles sustained extensive damage, while the fourth vehicle had moderate damage, according to the release.