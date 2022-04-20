CAMDEN COUNTY — A U.S. Army major from Camden County was arrested on Tuesday for domestic assault.
Detectives from the Camden County Sheriff's Office arrested Justin R. Stephens, 47, of Montreal, on Tuesday. The investigation was in partnership with the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division from Fort Leonard Wood, according to a news release.
According to KY3 News, deputies responded to Stephens’ Montreal home in September 2021 after receiving a 911 call with a report that he put a gun to his head in front of his daughter.
Stephens was placed on medical hold at a local hospital after the incident. After further evaluation, the sheriff's office opened an investigation into reports of domestic violence against Stephens.
Following his arrest, Stephens is charged with four counts of second-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
KY3 reports Stephens is a major in the U.S. Army and worked at a hospital on Fort Leonard Wood.
Stephens was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. He was released after his $100,000 bond was paid. His future court date is pending.