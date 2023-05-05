VANDALIA – Missouri has joined a program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to bring healthier, local foods to school meal programs across the state.
More than $1.2 million will be allocated to Missouri under the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will purchase and distribute local and regional foods and beverages for schools that utilize the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, according to the USDA.
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said this program will benefit both farmers and schools.
“At DESE, our mission is to provide access to opportunities, and programs like LFS are doing just that—strengthening local food systems while offering Missouri students meaningful, hands-on experiences to learn more about where their food comes from,” Vandeven said. “We look forward to the partnerships and connections LFS programs will help create in communities across our state.”
Van-Far R1 Elementary School Principal Brian Hummel believes healthier foods will have a positive impact on student performance.
“I feel like if we can up the nutritional side of the healthy foods that we serve during breakfast and lunch, that it benefits the students,” Hummel said. “Not only is it providing them a meal, but hopefully it will affect their attendance… I also think that when we fuel the brain, that it gives the students the kind of brain power that they need to just be able to function throughout the day.”
Hummel said out of the 300 students enrolled at Van-Far R1 Elementary, 125 to 175 students utilize the breakfast program, and around 225 students utilize the lunch program. He said modeling healthy habits through food can have a lasting impact on long-term student health.
“I feel like teaching healthy eating habits is something that's important,” Hummel said. “However, I don't always feel like there is enough time in the school day to teach some of those important habits. But if we can provide those habits and they get used to eating those healthy foods, I think that's a start.”