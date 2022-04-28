COLUMBIA - The pockets of consumers continue to suffer as transportation gets more and more expensive.
Although the coronavirus has died down, not only are the drivers paying more for gas, but also for new or used cars. Those selling cars may benefit, but not buyers.
According to data released by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a used car has gone up by 40.5% within the last year.
Dealers often purchase used cars to sell or trade, but with new cars in short supply, people are not trading or buying cars as often.
Roy Potter, an automotive engineer and expert, says along with many other things like groceries, oil and housing, the automotive industry has not yet recovered from the pandemic.
“We had an increase in demand, we had a decrease in supply, and that by itself is a perfect storm for inflation,” he said.
Potter said consumers are having to pay more for vehicles that won’t increase in value, but only depreciate over time. After working in the automotive industry for over 10 years now, the rise of inflation when it comes to used cars just within the past year has amazed him.
“Five to 10 years ago I considered most vehicles to be affordable,” Potter said.
So, should you just buy a new car after all? Experts say that going with a used vehicle still may be your best bet.
“It may be a smarter decision to keep an older vehicle on the road than to take a ten to fifteen or even twenty-thousand dollar hit on a new vehicle,” Potter said.
If you’re looking to buy a used car soon, Potter says it may be best to weigh every option you have first. He recommends building relationships with your local dealers and searching for resources that may help you find a deal like AutoTrader, Cars.com and Carvana.