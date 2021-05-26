JEFFERSON CITY - The old saying that a car depreciates once it's driven off the lot isn't necessarily the case anymore. Used car prices are rising as dealerships continue to wait on inventory of new cars. This is good news for sellers in the market, but not necessarily buyers.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the prices for used cars rose 21% since April 2020, and 10% of that increase was in April 2021 alone.
The rise in value for new cars is due to a variety of factors. According to JD Power, the rise is due to both COVID-19 and a volatile market. As the demand for new cars continues to grow, so does the price for both new and used cars.
The shortage of new cars is due to a lack of computer chips needed to make the vehicles.
Used cars have been taking up much more space in dealerships than usual. According to Steve Rennells, the sales manager of Jefferson City Honda, used car inventory has increased from 150 cars to 250. Rennells says he expects this trend to continue.
"Yeah it's a great time to sell your used vehicle," Rennells said. "I have a lot of customers that come in that's interested in just selling their car and not even buying a new vehicle."
This trend is poised to continue. As long as the supply of new cars can't meet demands, used car values should continue to grow in the coming months.