COLUMBIA − The pandemic saw the largest increase in used car prices on record, with prices going up 45% from June 2020 to June 2021.
As of Thursday, that price trend is taking a new route.
Used car prices dropped 8.8% from December 2021 to December 2022. Experts say that's the steepest 12-month drop in used car prices since 2009.
Reports say prices are falling for used cars because new car inventory is consistently growing. To make up for the increased supply, the prices of used cars have dropped.
This is a stark change from the new car shortage seen during the pandemic due to a chip shortage. During that time, used car prices hit an all-time high to make up for the lack of new cars being manufactured.
During the pandemic, a used car could sell for the same price as a new car sold in 2010.
Kent Gilbane, owner of Gilbane's Auto, said he's never seen prices at the same level they were during the pandemic.
"Used car prices usually go down every quarter, anywhere from $150 to $300," Gilbane said. "Never have I seen prices escalate to the point that they have, sometimes going up every quarter $200, $300 or $400. We had to stop buying used cars as a business because the prices were so extravagant."
During that time, Gilbane said people who bought cars in 2018 and 2019 were able to sell them back in 2021 for more than they bought them for.
While there's been reports of steep drops in car prices, Gilbane said he's only seen a modest impact in his own business.
"Prices on used cars have definitely started coming down from their highs," Gilbane said. "I wouldn't call it [the drop] significant. The prices are still somewhat high but they're coming down a reasonable amount. Anywhere from 10% to 15% depending on the model, make and mileage of the vehicle."
Even though prices haven't hit what he anticipates will be their lowest, Gilbane said this is the time to buy.
"This is generally the better time to buy," Gilbane said. "March, April, May is not particularly a good time because a lot of people are getting back their tax money so there's a high demand for existing inventory."
He has some tips for those buying as well.
"You really can't purchase a vehicle for under $3,000 that's going to be reliable and pass a Missouri state safety inspection," he said. "Something that's going to give you decent service for three or four years is going to be at least $3,000. Our used vehicles are currently running anywhere from $3000 to $7,000 or $8,000."
Gilbane's Auto gets their used cars from insurance companies. Most have been in an accident or had minor damage, but Gilbane's repairs them and makes them pass safety tests before reselling them.
With time, Gilbane said he expects used car prices to drop even more, normalizing the market. He said he also thinks demand for used cars will increase, though, as car manufacturers continue to prioritize creating electric vehicles.
"The reception to electric vehicles just hasn't been very strong," Gilbane said. "People still realize that the gas engines can certainly go a considerably further distance. But manufacturers have started to shift that way. There's going to be fewer combustion engines on the market down the line, so I think demand might increase for used cars tremendously."