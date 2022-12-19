COLUMBIA - The United States Postal Service is preparing for anticipated winter weather happening later this week.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather expects accumulation of snowfall and strong winds that will lead to blowing snow starting after Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will be quick, and white-out conditions are expected including snow drifts Thursday afternoon.
The Delivering for America plan through USPS converted over 100,000 part-time employees into full-time positions and then brought on another 20,000 seasonal employees.
"We know that weather can be difficult at times so we're prepared for that," Mark Inglett, strategic communications specialist for USPS, said.
USPS has regularly scheduled meetings with its senior leadership to make sure everyone is aware of the anticipated weather.
"We definitely make sure we educate all the employees," Inglett said. "We make sure they have ice grippers for their feet, gloves, hats and things such as that, and we make sure they are aware of the weather patterns so everyone can come back safe."
He said he is not aware of any conditions that would prevent them from being out and making deliveries.
Inglett also said bringing on additional employees, starting earlier in the day and keeping extra vehicles on hand helps prepare for the potential weather.
"Although we can't control the weather itself, we can control the things we do about the weather," Inglett said.
USPS gave some tips for how to create a smoother delivery experience:
- Keep the driveway clear or create a path to your mailbox or front door,
- Keep your pets inside, and if they bring your package to the front door, try to keep your pet away,
- Keep porch lights on.
"We train our employees," Inglett said. "They are acclimated for this type of environment."
USPS said individuals can get automatic updates on your packages status online through the package's tracking number.