USS Jefferson City crew kicks off city-wide tour with mayor and city council members

JEFFERSON CITY − Members of the USS Jefferson City crew started the first day of their week-long tour Monday morning with a meet and greet with the city’s mayor and city council members.
There are around 150 sailors total on the crew with nearly 129 enlisted and 20 officers. Only two of the sailors made it to Monday’s event, but three other sailors are joining them Tuesday.
The itinerary includes multiple events, including a tour of the Capitol building, a radio appearance and a St. Louis Cardinals game.
Marti Thruston is a member of the USS Jefferson City subcommittee and is in charge of putting the itinerary together each year. She has been in this role for nearly 8 years and has a son who has been in the Navy for the past 20 years.
“It's like having my son home,” Thruston said. “You know, I just love being with these guys. And so usually they end up calling me 'Mama Bear.'”
Thruston said this tour is just as helpful for the sailors as it is for their fans.
“They come here to see what their city's about because that's what their submarine is named after,” Thruston said. “It’s just such a great honor to meet them.”
USS Jefferson City, or SSN-759, is the only ship in the Navy named after Jefferson City. Its first launch was in 1990. It is based out of naval station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii but is currently stationed in Guam at its new home port.
It is a Los Angeles-class submarine, meaning it is a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.
The point of Monday’s event was to allow both the audience and sailors to ask and answer questions, as well as allow the council members to “express their appreciation to the sailors for their service,” according to a press release.
“It's good for the people to, you know, actually put a face to what is going on and a little bit of realism as to what we do and what, you know, what we are actually accomplishing,” Chief of the Boat Frank Cook said.
Cook has been in the submarine division of the Navy for 21 years. As chief of the boat for USS Jefferson City, he is responsible for day-to-day operations on the submarine and for mentoring the other sailors.
“I want my sailors to be able to re-understand the why,” Cook said. “The warm welcome that we're getting representing the great city of Jefferson City is definitely going to help reignite the why.”
One of the sailors says even on the tour’s first day, he has already begun to understand a lot more about the submarine’s history.
“It kind of gives us an identity,” Darren Ensley, the chief petty officer with the reactor control division, said. He primarily works with the submarine’s reactor and electricity.
“And then coming on this tour has been pretty awesome because we get to see the city where we're actually named after, so that's exciting,” Ensley said.
He says coming on this tour has helped to re-establish his “why.”
“It's kind of easy to forget whenever you're in a home port that people are very appreciative outside of their home port,” Ensley said. “People, you know, in Guam or Hawaii, they're used to the military presence and stuff like that, but whenever you come to a landlocked place like Jefferson City, whenever Navy guys come around…it just gives you a good morale boost to go back to work and serve again and have more intent and purpose to serve.”0
This snippet from the Navy’s official website gives additional insight into the inspiration behind the ship’s name:
“Jefferson City, located in the heartland of America, has stood the test of time. Over the years, it has demonstrated its strength and resourcefulness -- a proud legacy for the first Navy ship to bear its name.”
Cook said his crew was overdue for a namesake visit because of COVID-19. He said once the USS Jefferson City Submarine Council reached out about this most recent visit, it was a no-brainer.
“Fortunately, we were able to make this happen,” Cook said.
According to the press release, the next event that is open to the public is on Friday at 5 p.m. at the American Legion on Tanner Bridge Road.