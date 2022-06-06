USS Jefferson City submarine crew to visit namesake city

JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives of the submarine USS Jefferson City will be in Jefferson City next week from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17.
Mid-Missourians will be able to greet the crew members and express their appreciation for the sailors' service Monday at Jefferson City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m. at the American Legion on Tanner Bridge Road.
"The city of Jefferson is so fortunate to have some members of the USS Jefferson City submarine visit their submarine's name-stake city. We appreciate the service and sacrifice to our country that each of the navy officers and crew members make," Chair of the USS Jefferson City Halle Dulle said.
The crew will also visit Jefferson City restaurants next week:
- Prison Brews on Monday, June 13 at 6 pm.
- Arris' Pizza on Thursday, June 16 at 11 am.
- Thursday Night Live on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 pm.
- Oscar's Classic Diner on Friday, June 17 at 8:30 am.
The USS Jefferson City is a Los Angeles submarine and the only one named for Jefferson City, Missouri. The submarine is based out of Naval Station Pearl Harbor.