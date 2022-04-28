COLUMBIA — The Boone County Commissioner's Office and the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation will hold a wreath tribute ceremony in honor of Ukraine at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Chris Cook, a pastor for Parkade Baptist Church, will meet virtually on Thursday morning with the president of the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary, located in Lviv, Ukraine. According to a news release, a bell will be rung for the soldiers and civilians in Ukraine, as well as American veterans.
The ceremony will be held inside the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, located at 801 East Walnut Street in Columbia. An outdoor ceremony with wreaths and flowers will then be held outside at the World War II Memorial on the government center's property.
Officials from Audrain County will also hold a tribute ceremony at noon in Mexico. The ceremonies coincide with a series of ceremonies across the U.S. and Germany, according to the release. The ceremonies were coordinated by the USTF.