JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens of friends, family members and veterans came together Saturday to honor the passing of 96-year-old combat veteran Felipe "Phillip" Regalado.
The memorial, full of happy memories and moments from the man's life, was held at Freeman Mortuary in Jefferson City.
Regalado, on June 6, 2023, was given the highest combat medal of honor by the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation for his service in World War Two. That medal was draped around his urn at the ceremony.
"He's going to be missed," Andrew Regalado, son of Fillipe Regalado, said. "Everybody loved him, and he loved everybody."
Felipe Regalado joined the Navy at the age of 17- having to get special permission for him to serve.
"He said 'you know when I got out of the service two years later- he said I still wasn't old enough to drink," Regalado said.
During his time serving, he sat in the heart of the battle- living through the Liberation of the Philippines, the Invasion of Okinawa, and the occupation in Korea, Japan, Formosa, Taiwan, and Haiphong, North Vietnam.
After his honorable discharge, Regalado found a career with the Railroad Telegraph Institute in Ft. Worth, Tx., where he used Morse code to communicate and manage railroads.
"He taught me a lot- I was able to learn a lot. I tried to learn Morse code through him- I was able to spell my name at one time- but I don't remember now," Regalado said. "The way he brought us up and treated us- it was amazing."
Regalado's memorial service was honored by the U.S. Excercise Tiger Foundation. They honor veterans across Missouri for their service.
"We're very proud of the freedom that they were so courageous in helping to ensure," Susan Haines, USTF CEO and National Executive Director, said.
After the memorial, they held a military ceremony for Regalado- performing a 21-gun salute and ringing a bell signifying Regalado's last change of watch before having navy officers present his flag to family members.
"He did serve his country in a very humble but proud way," Haines said. "The many miles across the ocean that he sailed- he did it for our freedom as well."
Haines says that the USTF is there to support veterans all across Missouri and keep the memory of their sacrifices alive.
"We have a future generation that we don't want to forget how our freedom was won," Haines said. "It's important for us to be able to carry on the legacy of those World War II veterans."