BOONE COUNTY − The United States Tiger Foundation (USTF) is giving away free lifejackets to veterans and their families over the Fourth of July weekend.
"We wanted this to be a safe summer for our most prized possession's, our Veterans and Guardsmen and active duty troops," Susan Haines, the USTF’s National Director, said.
Lifejackets will be handed out on July 2 at the Pierpont Store from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and on July 4 at Cooper's Landing from 7 to 11 a.m.
Southern Boone County Commissioner Justin Allred will help hand out lifejackets at Cooper's Landing on the Fourth.
Sgt. Rosie, K-9 and the USTF’s emotional support dog, is helping give away the free lifejackets. “Operation Rosie’s Lifejackets” is the second program that the honorary K-9 Sgt. has helped sponsor.
"This is a small way for a small K-9 to give back and possibly save a life," Haines said. “And to make safety a priority when boating or going in the water."
The offer is limited to one lifejacket per veteran. Each jacket is for a person over 90 pounds.
Lifejackets were donated by the Captains Quarters Hair Salon, located in downtown Columbia.