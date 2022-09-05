GASCONADE COUNTY − Three teenagers were injured after a UTV overturned in Gasconade County over the weekend.
The crash happened on Stolpe Bottom Road around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.
A 13-year-old female from Hermann was driving the UTV when she failed to negotiate a turn, according to a highway patrol crash report. The UTV then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
A 14-year-female was thrown out of the UTV after it overturned, the report said. She was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital by ambulance.
The driver and a 15-year-old male occupant were taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington by a private vehicle.