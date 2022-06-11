COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday morning after a UTV crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F (MSHP) said 55-year-old, Richard Bryant, died around 10:30 a.m. after the UTV overturned on the Chapel UTV trail on Wildwood Estates Dr.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was traveling up a hill, lost traction and overturned.
Troop F said the medical examiner pronounced Bryant dead on the scene. He was then taken Callaway/Boone County Medical Examiner's Office.
Bryant was one of two passengers in the vehicle. Both the driver and the other passenger have serious injuries.
According to the crash report, this is Troop F's third death since the start of June.